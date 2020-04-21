Ramadan 2020: UAE announced school timings during Ramadan

The working time of private schools in Dubai during the holy month of Ramadan was was announced on Tuesday. The announcement was made by Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

As per the announcement, the working hours in in private schools during the holy month of Ramadan will be from 9 am to 2 pm.

“If these timings are not suitable, please feel free to amend them in consultation with your parent community. If you do change these timings, please let us know as soon as you can by writing to “, said a circular send by KHDA.

“During Ramadan, the whole school community – including students, teachers and parents will be spending extra time in prayer with their families. We ask you to be mindful of this with regards to the amount of homework and assignments set for students,” it added.