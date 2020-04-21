Shah Rukh Khan likely to team up with Rajkumar Hirani

Bollywood super star Shah Rukh Khan is on a break. He has not signed any films after his last film ‘Raez’ which bombed at box-office. He has also not yet revealed any details about his next film.

There were many reports that SRK will be teaming up with Tamil filmmaker Atlee for his next. Also rumors about Shah Rukh Khan joining hands with directors like Rajkumar Hirani, Vetrimaaran, Aashiq Abu has been spread many times.

Now the rumor that SRK will team up with Rajkumar Hirani, the director of ‘3 Idiots’ has becoming strong. SRK has hinted that his next will be with Rajkumar Hirani. During an interaction session with his followers in Twitter last day, the SRK was asked to choose between Hollywood filmmakers Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan.

Replying to the question , SRK said, “Wow both are awesome and I have met them…but Raju apna sa lagta hai…nahi?”

Rajkumar Hirani is one of the most successful filmmakers in Indian cinema. He has directed five films in his career – ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’, ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’, ‘3 Idiots’, ‘PK’ and ‘Sanju’ – and all of them have been huge commercial blockbusters.