Video of ‘Mere Marad Mahoday Ji’ sets social media on fire : Watch it here

A video from a Bhojpuri film is setting the video sharing platform Youtube on fire. The song ‘Mere Marad Mahoday Ji’ from the film ‘Sher Singh’ has become viral on social media. The vide till has bagged 18,299,830.

The song stars Pawan Singh.The song has been sung by Pawan Singh and Priyanka Singh. The music is composed by Shyam-Azad. Shashank Rai is the director-producer. The lyrics are penned by Shyam Dehati and Azad Singh.

Pawan Singh who is also known as ‘power star’ is a huge name in Bhojpuri film industry. He has worked with all the big names in the Bhojpuri film industry.

His latest Holi song Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai with international dancing sensation Lauren Gottlieb became a chart buster.