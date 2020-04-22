Commodity Market: Gold prices slips down

In the international market the price of gold has slipped down. As per the market experts, the strengthening of US dollar has weighed upon the yellow metal.

The price of spot gold eased 0.2% to US dollar 1,683.08 per ounce . US gold futures rose 1% to US dollar 1,704.60. SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.4% to 1,033.39 tonnes on Tuesday.

In the Indian market, the price of gold has rised by Rs. 90 for 10 gram. Gold of 22 Carat purity is priced at Rs. 4300 per gram.

Among other precious metals, palladium rose 2.1% to US dollar 1,964.16 per ounce.Platinum gained 0.5% to US dollar 750.29 per ounce, while silver fell 0.9% to US dollar 14.79.