Coronavirus : Actress Priyanka Chopra to provide 10,000 pairs of footwear to healthcare workers

Actress Priyanka Chopra to provide footwear to 10,000 healthcare workers in India and in Los Angeles. Sharing about it on social media, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Healthcare professionals around the world are working every day to ensure our safety and fighting for us on the frontlines. Their courage, commitment and sacrifices are saving innumerable lives in this global pandemic.”

She added, “While we cannot even imagine what’s it like to be in their shoes, over the past several weeks, @crocs has donated thousands of pairs to the heroes in these photos to ensure that they are not only comfortable in them, but safer in them too. Because of this, I’m so proud to partner with them to give 10,000 pairs to healthcare workers at @cedarssinai in Los Angeles and 10,000 more to healthcare professionals in public/government hospitals across India.”