Covid-19: An emirate in UAE announces suspension of bus service

An emirate in UAE has announced suspension of public bus services. Abu Dhabi has announced this.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi has announced the suspension of public bus services in a statement on Wednesday. The public bus services will be suspended from Thursday (April 23) until further notice.

Earlier in April, Dubai had suspended intercity bus services.

However, the free bus on-demand service – Abu Dhabi Healthcare Link launched for medical staff will continue its operations.