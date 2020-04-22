Covid-19 Updates: Country to extend shutdown as coronavirus cases increases

Bangladesh government has decided to extend the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. The decision was taken by the government as the number of coronavirus cases has rised in the country.

The nationwide shutdown of offices and workplaces will be extended till May 5. This was announced by Farhad Hossain, the State Minister for Public Administration on Wednesday.

A formal notice announcing the extension will be published on Thursday.

“The notice will also outline all fresh directives, should there be any.”

Bangladesh reported 10 more deaths from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the count to 120 on Wednesday. Another 390 people tested positive for the virus from 3,096 samples in the same period as the tally of confirmed cases surged to 3,772.