Covid-19 Updates: Oman updates data of Coronavirus in the country

Ministry of Health in Oman has updated the data of coronavirus in the country. Oman News Agency reported this quoting Ministry of Health.

On Wednesday, 106 new confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in the sultanate.The total confirmed cases of coronavirus has rised to 1614 in Oman.

Out of the new cases, 35 are citizens and 71 are expatriates. A total of 238 people have recovered from Covid-19 so far.