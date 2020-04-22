Covid-19 Updates: Total confirmed cases in India rises to 20,000

The Union Health Ministry has updated the Covid-19 cases in India. As per the data, the total cases in the country has rised to 20,471. In the last 24 hours 1383 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country.

50 People had lost their lives due to the pandemic. The death toll has reached 640. Till now 3870 people had been recovered.

The highest number of confirmed cases in India is from Maharashtra followed by Delhi and Gujarat, while the most number of deaths have been reported from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Globally, more than 25 lakh infections have been reported with over 1.7 lakh people losing their lives to this virus pandemic, as many as 42,000 people have died in the US.