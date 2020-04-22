DH Latest NewsLatest NewsSports

Cricketer to auction his bat to raise fund for Covid-19 relief

Apr 22, 2020, 05:43 pm IST

Shakib Al Hasan, the Bangladeshi cricketer has announced that he has decided to auction his bat that he used during the 2019 ODI World Cup to help raise money for  Covid-19 charity works.  He is the second Bangladeshi cricketer  to auction  bat for raising money for relief works. Earlier Bangladeshi  wicket keeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has also announced this decision.

“I had said before that I want to put up a bat for auction. I have decided to auction the bat I used in the 2019 World Cup. It’s a favourite bat of mine,” Shakib said during a Facebook live session. The money raised from the auction will go to the Shakib Al Hasan foundation.

Shakib Al Hasan has been banned from cricket for a term of two year. He was suspended from all forms of cricket for not reporting corrupt approaches.

 

 

 

 

