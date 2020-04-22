Malayalam film ‘Forensic’ to stream on Amazon Prime: Date announced

Digital streaming platform ‘Amazon Prime’ has bagged the digital rights of Malayalam crime thriller ‘Forensic’. The digital streaming giant has also announced the streaming date of the film. It will be available online for legal watch from May 1.

‘Forensic’ starring Tovino Thomas and Mamata Mohandas in the lead was released this year. The film has performed good at box office bu the coronavirus outbreak has locked its theater run. Forensic’ has grossed around Rs 20 from the worldwide box office before it had to be pulled out from theaters.

‘Forensic’ directed by debutantes Akhil Paul and Anas Khan is a crime-investigative thriller centered around a series of abduction and killing of girl children.

Reba Monica John, Renji Panicker, Prathap Pothen, Rony David, Dhanesh Anand, Anwar Shereef, Srikanth Murali, Ginu John and many others are also part of the cast.

