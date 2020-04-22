New gaming app launched by Facebook; gets 50 lakhs download

The popular social media platform, Facebook has launched a gaming app.The app had bagged 50 lakh downloads in no time. The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store.

Facebook Gaming app is free and will allow millions of users watch and stream live games from their smartphones. Only Android version is released now. For iOS phones, the iOS version will be released soon.

The app introduces a new Go Live feature, which will let users upload streams of other mobile games on the same device by pressing just a few buttons”.

There will not be any ads in the beginning on the Facebook Gaming app. You can use the platform to play some casual games with your friends. Chat functionality is also built in the app.

According to the data from live-streaming software service Streamlabs, in the first quarter of 2020, Facbook’s game streaming platform received almost 554 million hours of viewing time, compared to 1.1 billion for YouTube and 3.1 billion for Twitch