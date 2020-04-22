Pakistan is exporting Covid-19 patients to India, reveals Jammu and Kashmir DGP

The Director General of Police (DGP) in Jammu and Kashmir,Dilbag Singh has said that the Pakistan is now exporting coronavirus patients to India. THE DGP said that earlier Pakistan has tried to infiltrate terrorists to India and now they are sending Covid-19 patients also. By this they aim at spreading the pandemic in India.

“Pakistan is exporting coronavirus patients. It is true that something like this has come to light and it is a matter of concern. Till now, Pakistan has been exporting terrorists but now Pakistan will also export coronavirus patients. They will come here and spread the infection among the people here. Precaution is needed, it is a matter of concern,” said the DGP.