Ramadan 2020: King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia announces important decision

King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and King of Saudi Arabia has made an important decision regarding Taraweeh prayers in the two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz has approved performing Taraweeh prayers in the Holy Mosques and reducing them with the continued suspension of entry of pilgrims. This was announced by the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques’ Affairs .

SPA, the state news agency in Saudi Arabia has reported that the country is planning to ease curfew hours it imposed on several cities during the month of Ramadan to allow people more time to shop for essential needs within the boundaries of their neighborhoods.