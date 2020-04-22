Spiderman helping elderly amid coronavirus lockdown, video goes viral

The most popular character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man has now become a real-life superhero. With his Spider-man costume, Burak Soylu of Antalya in Turkey is helping citizens with their groceries and essential items amid lockdown.

The main aim of this reallife spiderman is to help those who are in need and boost morales as the “Stay Home” advisory continues in coronavirus-hit Turkey.

Soylu climbs up balconies to listen to the needs of senior citizens, hand-picks fruit and vegetables for the needy and supply it to them.

Speaking about his aim to help needy in superhero avatar, Soylu said, “My superpower is doing good for the community. That’s why I do what I need to do for the people.”

“I sometimes drive, sometimes climb, I’m very happy that I could help people and draw attention to the call to stay at home,”he added.

Locals in the area have appreciated their new superhero’s goodness.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country surged to more than 75,000 and almost 1,643 fatalities have been reported. A total of 7,089 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, Turkey’s Ministry of Health announced in a statement.