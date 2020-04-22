DH NEWSEntertainment DHNEWSIndiaSports

This little girl’s batting is so impressive that Michael Vaughan couldn’t stop sharing. See the video here

Apr 22, 2020, 06:20 pm IST

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was left speechless after witnessing the impeccable footwork of a seven-year-old girl.

Vaughan shared the video of Pari Sharma and complimented the budding cricketer over her batting style. In the video, the girl can be seen showing impeccable footwork as she dispatches the ball both on the off-side and leg side.

