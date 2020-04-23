Coronavirus : Abu Dhabi issues circular for reopening of malls and shopping centres

Malls and shopping centres in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday were issued a circular on precautionary measures to be taken for reopening of their facilities.

.@AbuDhabiDED is consulting with stakeholders on re-opening malls in #AbuDhabi. In line with government plans for a gradual increase in economic activity, the Department is exploring options in collaboration with the private sector. pic.twitter.com/46ny6Rmmgb — ???? ?????? ???????? (@admediaoffice) April 22, 2020

The latest development comes as Abu Dhabi government plans for a gradual increase in economic activity to offset impact of Covid-19 pandemic. Accordingly, the Department of Economic Development Abu Dhabi (ADDED) is exploring options in collaboration with the private sector. ADDED is consulting with stakeholders on reopening of malls.

The department has reached out to owners and managers of shopping centres and malls.

Even as there is no mention of any date for reopening the facilities, the department has suggested an array of precautionary measures to be taken.

As per information, the working hours will be from noon to 9 pm, except for supermarkets, pharmacies and money exchange houses which will be allowed to operate from 9 am till midnight.

However, restrictions of commercial activities and services apply to gyms, cine halls and other entertainment avenues. Also visitors are asked not to use common seating areas and prayer rooms.

Malls and shopping centres have been asked to ensure the overall capacity doesn’t exceed 30 per cent. Also, entry for senior citizens above 60 years is restricted.