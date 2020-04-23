Coronavirus Lockdown : Congress leader flouts lockdown rules, addresses huge rally

Indian National Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday addressed a gathering of farmers at Haryana’s Jind, breaking social distancing norms. Surjewala gathered the crowd near Anaj Mandi. On Tuesday, Indian National Lok Dal’s (INLD) Abhay Chautala also addressed a similar gathering in Fatehabad Mandi.

Reacting to this development, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij cautioned politicians against the breach of lockdown orders. During interaction with media on digital platform, Vij said that “whether the politicians, leaders, MLAs and ministers from ruling side or from the opposition, the rule is for everybody and they are not supposed to defy the lockdown rules.”