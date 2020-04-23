Coronavirus Lockdown : Woman misbehaves with police, throws papers out of the window ; Watch Video

In a video that is now viral on social media, three women are seen travelling in a car with an Uttar Pradesh registration number. The car is intercepted by the police as it tries to pass through a barricaded road. The woman sitting on the driver seat starts yelling at the cop saying “Yeh kya tamasha lagaya hua gain. What nonsense are you doing” (what kind of drama is this)? The woman sitting on the rear seat tries to intervene and explain to the driver, “you’re exaggerating, you are the one who is going on doing this…”, but the woman driver turning a deaf ear towards her friend’s advice continues to shout at the cop.

When the cop asks her to show the movement pass, the woman driver gets into a frenzy and starts throwing the car papers out of the window. “Yeh lijiye papers, yeh lijiye papers ….pareshan karke rakha hua hain”, says the driver. Furious at the cops for doing their duty, the driver steps out of her car and yells at them in her piercing voice. She becomes completely incomprehensible as she continues to shriek in her high pitched voice. The drama reaches a crescendo when she then sits on the road and starts weeping profusely. Her friend, the cops all try to stop her from the melodrama but she refuses to abstain.

The irony here is that despite being the one to break the lockdown rules and misbehave with cops, the woman driver cried as if she was the one who was being harassed.