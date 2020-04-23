Coronavirus : UAE reports 483 new cases of COVID19, 6 deaths

The UAE reported a further 483 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, after conducting more than 31,807 new tests, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in UAE to 8,238.

The ministry also announced the full recovery of 131 cases after receiving the necessary treatment, bringing the total number of recovered cases in the UAE to 1,546.

According the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) spokesperson Dr Farida Al Hosani, 6 more coronavirus deaths have been confirmed, taking the toll up to 52 – the deceased are of different nationalities.