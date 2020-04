Kuwait reported 151 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 2,399, Kuwait News Agency, KUNA, reported on Thursday.

The Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad said that one death was reported and the total number reached 14. The death was of a Kuwaiti citizen in his early 40s who was receiving treatment in the ICU.

He added that 55 patients were in intensive care, 22 of them were in critical condition.