COVID 19: PM to have video conference with all the CMs

In order to get hold of the current situation on the pandemic spread, statewise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a video conference with all the CMs on April 27. The officials had informed about it.

This will be the third video conference of the prime minister with the chief ministers after the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

In the last interaction on April 11, several chief ministers had recommended extension of the 21-day lockdown by two weeks, which was slated to end on April 14 earlier.

On April 14, the prime minister announced that the lockdown is being extended till May 3.

Before the lockdown was announced on March 24, Modi had interacted with the chief ministers on March 20 to discuss ways and means to check the spread of coronavirus.