Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay to make acting debut

It has been rumored that Jason Sanjay, the son of Tamil super star Thalapathy Vijay is all set to make his acting debut.Adding more spice to the news is that ‘Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi’ will be the producer of the film.

it has been rumored that Vijay Sethupathy is remaking the Telugu film ‘Uppena’ and Jason Sanjay will play the lead role in the film. It is also said that Vijay Sethupathi will play the role of villain in the film. Vijay Sethupathi has played the role of villain in the Telugu version of the film.

As per reports, Vijay Sethupathi was impressed by the story line line of ‘Uppena’. And that is why he had decided to produce it in Tamil along with Mythri Movie Makers. Buchi Babu Sana, who directed ‘Uppena’, will be helming the Tamil version as well.

Jason Sanjay is currently in Canada doing a course in film making.