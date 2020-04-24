7-year-old girl allegedly raped ; eyes damaged to prevent culprit’s identification

A 21-year-old person allegedly raped a seven-year-old in a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district on Wednesday night. The rapist damaged her eyes to prevent her from identifying him, said district police chief Hemant Chauhan who rushed to the spot on Thursday morning.

The accused, Sachin Sen, was arrested by Thursday evening, said Chauhan. He said the girl’s eyes were safe and she was showing satisfactory progress.

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath in a tweet criticised the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government for the collapse of law and order even through the rigidly-enforced lockdown. Such henious crimes are taking place at a time when people are not allowed to move out even to meet their basic requirements, he said.

Thursday’s incident is the third in the state in the past one week. The crime scene in corona times has added to the women’s woes. On April 17, a 53-year-old blind bank official was raped by a youth. Though the police made a list of possible suspects, no further action was possible as they could be hiding in a corona containment area. The police can’t be exposed to the infected areas, an official said.