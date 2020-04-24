Coronavirus : Death toll due to COVID19 crosses 192,000 globally

According to report, the number of people who have lost their lives to the COVID19 disease passed 192,00.

The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus pandemic crossed 1,92,000 on Friday, with nearly two-thirds of the fatalities in Europe, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources at 1410 GMT.

A total of 1,92,326 people have died and 2,753,627 been infected since the virus emerged in China in December. The hardest hit continent is Europe, with 1,16,221 deaths and 1,296,248 cases.

The country with the most deaths is the United States with 49,963, followed by Italy with 25,549, Spain with 22,157, France with 21,856 and Britain 18,738.