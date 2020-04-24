Coronavirus Lockdown : Yogi Govt plans to create 15 lakh job opportunities

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has targeted to create at least 15 lakh job opportunities in the state next six months. He has ordered the senior officials to start working to create employment for at least 15 lac individuals to strengthen the economy that has come to a halt because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials to prepare a presentation in this regard within a week. In a meeting, CM Yogi asserted that it is a challenge to strengthen the economy after the lockdown. The preparation for the same should be started without delay. He stated that under the Mukhya Mantri Apprenticeship (Apprenticeship) Incentive Scheme, certain arrangements have been made to provide youth with training in industries with monthly training allowance with rupees 2,500.