Coronavirus : Pop star Beyonce Knowles donates a huge amount to COVID-19 relief fund

Pop star Beyonce Knowles has pledged $6 million to fund mental health support during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Beyone’s BeyGOOD has partnered with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s #startsmall to provide $6 million to fund the mental health and personal wellness services, reports said.

The 38-year-old singer shared the update on her website.

“Beyonce’s BeyGOOD recognises the immense mental and personal health burdens being placed on essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic,” read the the organisation’s official statement, adding: “In our major cities, African-Americans comprise a disproportionate number of workers in these indispensable occupations, and they will need mental health support and personal wellness care, including testing and medical services, food supplies and food deliveries, both during and after the crisis.”

The mental health initiative includes a key national partnership with UCLA. BeyGOOD has also partnered with the National Alliance in Mental Illness, which provides local support in Houston, New York, New Orleans and Detroit. BeyGOOD is also supporting United Memorial Center, Bread of Life, Matthew 25 and other organisations to help provide basic necessities, including food, water, cleaning supplies, medicines and face masks.