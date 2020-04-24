Here is an important announcement on marine activities in Dubai

The Dubai Maritime Authority has declared that companies operating yacht and boat rentals as well as water sport activities will be allowed to resume activities from Sunday, April 26 onwards, advising them to follow strict precautionary measures while operating.

The move comes after the Dubai’s Higher Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management announced a partial relaxation of the movement restrictions in the emirate on Thursday evening to mark the holy month of Ramadan.

Listing a number of guidelines to be followed while operating the maritime activities in the wake of the Covid-19, the Dubai Maritime Authority said:

– The operational hours of all maritime activities will be from 6am to 9pm from Sunday, April 26 onwards.

– Number of passengers on a vessel should not exceed five, excluding the crew.

– The vessel should be sanitized completely before and after every trip.

It stated that some other commercial vessels may also be permitted to sail for maintenance and trial purpose provided they comply with the above requirements and get prior approval from the authority.

The Dubai Maritime Authority said it will evaluate the situation continuously in coordination with the health authorities.

The authority in March had suspended all activities related to boat rental and marine trips in light of the outbreak of Covid-19 to comply with the government’s decisions issued in order to safeguard the health of the residents.