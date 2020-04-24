Ramadan 2020 : Sheikh Mohamed sent a personal SMS greeting to all UAE residents ; Watch Here

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces has sent a personal SMS greeting to all UAE residents on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.

The message reads:

“Dear fellow citizens and residents,

“Please allow me to share heartfelt greetings from my brother Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, President of the UAE, as we celebrate the Holy Month of Ramadan.”

“I remain grateful for your patience, resilience and kindness in these unprecedented times. Together we can ensure the safety of our cherished families,

friends and communities by continuing to practice the necessary precautionary measures. As one, I know we will overcome this pandemic together.”

“May God bless you and your families. Ramadan Kareem.”

The UAE announced the beginning of Ramadan after the crescent was sighted on Thursday evening, making today the first day of the holy month.

Observed by nearly 1.8 billion Muslims across the world, this is the first time the faithful across generations will be observing the holy month in the midst of a pandemic.