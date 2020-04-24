‘Ramzan Mubarak’: PM Modi greets people on the occasion of Ramadan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the citizens on the occasion of Ramzan and prayed for everyone”sA safety and also said that may wenacheive a decisive victory in the ongoing battle against novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

“Ramzan Mubarak! I pray for everyone”s safety, well-being and prosperity. May this Holy Month bring with it abundance of kindness, harmony and compassion. May we achieve a decisive victory in the ongoing battle against Covid-19 and create a healthier planet,” Modi said in a tweet.

His remarks came shortly after the sighting of the crescent moon in several parts of the country.

This is for the first time that Ramzan is beginning all around the world amidst lockdowns and bans on mass gatherings, prayers, Taraweeh prayers and community iftars on account of the Covid-19 crisis across the globe.

Earlier as a precaution, the Shahi imams of Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid in Delhi have appealed to Muslims to offer namaz during the holy month of Ramzan at home and follow lockdown guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19.A

Ramzan is a time of spiritual reflection and increased devotion and worship. During this time, Muslims do not eat or drink even a drop of water and observe prayers five times a day.