Coronavirus Lockdown : Government launches mobile app for home delivery of fish

Amid the novel coronavirus lockdown, Tamil Nadu government has come to rescue of seafood lovers in Chennai. Now, Chennaiites can buy fresh fish from ‘Meengal’ mobile application, which is launched by the Fisheries Department to facilitate home delivery of fresh water and marine fish. The fish will be delivered from government-run fish stalls located in Chennai, The News Minute reported.

For now, people living around fish stalls of Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation (TNFDC) at Teynampet, Santhome, Anna Nagar, Virugambakkam and surrounding areas with five kilometres can place orders. Deliveries will be done between 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, TNM reported.

Orders can also be placed from www.meengal.com and landline number 044-24956896. The government is planning to extend its operations. Soon, orders for fish pickles and dry fish will be taken after the coronavirus lockdown is eased.