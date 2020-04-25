Covid-19 Updates: 833 New cases of coronavirus infection reported in Qatar

Ministry of Public Health in Qatar has informed that 833 people were infected with the coronavirus in the last 24 hours in the country. As per the data released by the ministry the total infections in Qatar has rised to 9358 in which 8410 are active cases.

120 people were recovered on Saturday. The total recoveries has now become to 929 . The death toll has reached 10. Till now 79,705 tests were conducted in the country. In this 3,817 tests were carried out in the past 24 hours.

The first case in the country was confirmed on February 27.