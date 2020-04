Health Ministry in Oman has updated the data of Covid-19 in the country. As per the data released, 115 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country.

The total number of cases in Oman has touched 1905. The newly confirmed cases include 48 Omanis and 67 foreigners. The overall number of recoveries in Oman has reached 329

A 74-year-old Omani man died of Covid-19. The death toll due to the pandemic has reached 10 in the country.