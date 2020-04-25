Etihad Airways announces important decision regarding passenger flight service

Abu Dhabi based airline company, Etihad Airways has made an important decision regarding the resumption of passenger flight services. Etihad Airways on Saturday in a statement issued announced that it had decided to extend the suspension of scheduled passenger flights until May 15.

Earlier, it has announced that the airways would partially resume passenger flights from May 1.

Etihad and other UAE airlines have been operating outbound-only flights for foreigners wishing to leave the Gulf Arab state, which has banned the entry of foreigners due to the global coronavirus outbreak