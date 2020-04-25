Leopard killed three-year-old girl child

A three-year-old girl was killed by a leopard. The tragic incident took place in Summa village, Ani, in Kullu in Himachal Pradesh on Friday evening.

As per reports, the big cat caught the girl who was crossing the courtyard in her house around 7.30 pm. Her parents tried to follow the leopard’s pug marks but were unsuccessful. They also informed the forest department officials and the police. The girls’ remains were from a forest patch, 200 metres from the victim’s house.

The Forest department has send a team to catch the big cat.