Metro, public bus and taxi services in Dubai will resume from Sunday

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced that public transport services in the emirate like Dubai Metro, public buses and taxi services will be resumed from Sunday. The services will be resumed from Sunday and the authority has urged to all to follow preventive and proactive health measures, including maintaining physical distance from others and wearing face masks.

Dubai Metro service hours will be from 7.00 am to 11.00 pm from Saturday to Thursday, and from 10.00 am to 11.00 pm on Friday. As for public buses, they will be operating on normal timetables during the day from 6.00 am to 10.00 pm.

Public transport services, including #Dubai metro services, will be resumed from Sunday 26 April. The normal tariff system will be reintroduced. Precautionary measures will continue to be followed and there will be specific guidelines for passengers. pic.twitter.com/zlVWLlacJU — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 23, 2020

A total of 13 bus routes (8, 10, 12, A13, 17, 24, C01, C07, F18, F21, F34, F43 and X23) will be offering services at a frequency of 30 minutes after that between 10.00 pm to 6.00 am.

These routes will serve 19 public and private hospitals namely: Rashid Hospital in Oud Metha, Iranian Hospital in Al Wasl, Zulekha Hospital in Al Qusais; Dubai Hospital on Al Khaleej Road, Deira; Baraha Hospital in Al Baraha, Deira; Latifa Hospital in Al Jadaf NMC Hospital in Al Qusais; American Hospital in Oud Metha; and the Saudi German Hospital in Al Barsha.

Additionally, the routes will serve several hospitals in Healthcare City, including Emirates Specialty Hospital, Dubai Dental Hospital, BR Medical Suites, Sapphire Day Surgery Centre, American Heart Center, Dr Riadh Hospital, Emirates Integral Medical & Surgery Centre, Mediclinic City Hospital and Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital.

Starting Sunday, public parking will be a paid service from 8.00 am to 6.00 pm, and from 8.00 pm until 12.00 midnight.