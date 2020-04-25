Motion poster of ‘God of Cricket’ released: Watch it here

The motion poster of Bollywood film ‘God of Cricket’ was released online. The makers also announced the release date of the film inspired by the life of legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

The film will be released on April 24, 2021.

“Mahesh Bhatt gave the Voice of Hope in film’s motion poster revealed today on birthday of master blaster Sachin Tendulkar”, said the producer of the film Vinay Bhardwaj.

“A true Hero knows that if may be stormy now but it never rains forever … #GodOfCricket coming soon !! @sachin_rt #YellowstoneStudios #ShiningSunStudios #ChandJannatFilms @RDMMedia”, tweeted Mahesh Bhatt.