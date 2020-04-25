South-Indian actress Tamannaah takes ‘Pillow Challenge’: See the super sexy photos

‘Pillow Challenge’ is the new challenge that is running super hit on social media. The challenge has become viral and many celebrities including top actresses has participated in the challenge.

To participate in ‘#quarantinepillowchallenge’ what is needed is a pillow and a waist belt to hold it around your body in a way that it resembles an outfit.

Baahubali actress, Tamannaah has already aced it, well before than others. Tamannaah took to her Instagram account to share a picture with her white pillow, and a Gucci belt wrapped around her body as she lied down to pose for the viral #pillowchallenge.