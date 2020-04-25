Triumph launches Street Triple RS new edition in India : Price and Features

Triumph Motorcycles India on Wednesday officially launched the new generation Street Triple RS motorcycle in India. The company has introduced the 2020 Street Triple RS motorcycle at the same price as that of the predecessor, which is Rs 11.13 lakh (ex-showroom India). The newly launched 2020 Street Triple RS comes loaded with new technology features and powerful engine than the outgoing model. The company has started the bookings for the middle-weight motorcycle with an upfront payment of Rs 1 lakh. However, the test rides and deliveries will commence once the lockdown is lifted.

The overall design of the new 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS is enhanced by new twin LED headlights with DRLs. The bike now looks more aggressive than the previous model with new bodywork and Titanium Silver finished the mainframe. The main underlines of the new generation Street Triple RS are revamped exhaust with carbon fiber, new mirrors, handlebar clamp, fly screen side panels, seat cowl, and belly pan, and much more.

The visual appeal of the motorcycle is highlighted by the new paint schemes, which are Matt Jet Black with Aluminium Silver and Yellow decals, and Silver Ice with Diablo Red and Aluminium Silver decals. The customers will also get hand-painted Diablo Red wheel pinstripes as an option. The motorcycle gets five riding modes — Road, Rain, Sport, Track, and Rider configurable. Moreover, the TFT instrument panel fitted on the motorcycle with four distinctive styles and colours each. Feature-wise, the bike comes loaded with Triumph shift assist and up and down quick-shifter, ride-by-wire, adjustable ABS and switchable traction control.

Mechanically, the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS now comes with a BS6-compliant, liquid-cooled, 12-valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder, 765cc engine. The unit is tuned to make 123PS of maximum power with a peak torque of 79Nm. The company claims that they have increased the power figures by 9 percent. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.