Chief Minister announces to shut all shops in hotspots

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of New Delhi has announced that no shops will open in containment zones in Delhi till May 3. Only medical stores, grocery stores, fruits or vegetable shops and dairy will remain open during lockdown. Arvind Kejriwal said during a press conference.

“No shops will open in containment zones”, adding “Centre decided to open certain shops, we’re implementing it here too. Medical stores, grocery stores, fruits/vegetable shops, dairy will remain open. Besides this, standalone shops in residential areas, neighbourhood shops will also open. No shopping complex/market will open.”

Kejriwal also asked the COVID-19 recovered patients to donate plasma. He said that in the seventh week — since the beginning of Corona pandemic — 260 people people recovered and discharged, while in eighth week 580 recovered and went home.