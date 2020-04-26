Covid-19 Updates: 93 new cases of coronavirus reported in Oman

The Ministry of Health in Oman has updated the data on coronavirus infection in the country. The ministry has informed that 93 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country.
As per the data the total number of Covid-19 cases has rised to 1998. 333 People had recovered form the deadly infection. 10 deaths were also reported in Oman.
????? ????? ???? ?? ????? (93) ???? ????? ????? ???? ????? #?????? (????? ??)? ???? (33) ???? ????????? ? (60) ???? ???? ??????? ????? ???? ????? ?????? ??????? ??????? ?? #??????? (1998) ????? ???? ??????? (10)???? ??????? ??????? ?? (333) ???? ?? ?????? ??????.
— ????? ??????? ???????? (@OmanNewsAgency) April 26, 2020
