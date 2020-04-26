Facebook launched new emojis

The most popular social media platform, Facebook has launched new emojis. Facebook has launched twp new emojis. A hug for the Facebook app, and a purple pulsating heart for Messenger.

The new emojis are part of a new Care Reaction, designed to allow people to show support despite being apart during Covid-19.

The new hug emoji features a familiar yellow face with its arms around a red heart that animates into a gentle squeeze when clicked.

Alexandru Voica, EMEA technology communications manager at Facebook , said the company hoped launching the new reactions would give people “additional ways to show their support” during this crisis.