A new song from a Bhojpuri film is trending on the video sharing platform YouTube. The song starring Khesari Lal Yadav and Antra Singh Priyanka has till now bagged 11,724,438 views.

The song has been sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Antra Singh Priyanka. The song is penned by Akhilesh Kashyap.

Khesari Lal Yadav was recently seen in the reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss 13’. He is one of the most loved and popular actors of Bhojpuri cinema.