‘I have never heard of terrorist Indians bombing themselves’: UAE princess Hend Al Qassimi clarifies her statement against hate speech

Member of UAE royal family and industrialist and philanthropist Princess Hend Al Qassimi has clarified her response that she made against the Islamophobic social media posts. Princess Hend Al Qassimi said that she won’t apologize for calling out a bigot . However, she said that she would apologize for being not interested in politics.

Al Qassemi, was among the first to call out an Indian for posting Islamophobic tweets, said that in the Emirates hate speech was a crime and punishable offence.Later this has turned to be a campaign.

On April 15, the princess used screenshots of a now de-activated account of one Saurabh Upadhyay to state that anyone who was openly racist and discriminatory in the UAE would be fined and made to leave.

“I know I probably will disappointing many, but I believe in peace and humanity. I believe in love and living in harmony. I don’t believe in war, because no one ever wins,” she adds.Responding to those who said that she was attacking the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and supporting the Tablighi Jammat community in India, Princess Hend Al Qassimi said, “I’m all the way in the Emirates & I read on every subject under the sun EXCEPT politics. History gave me a brief introduction but I don’t speak Hindi so don’t persume I magically can comprehend the Hindi English”, she said in an interview given to Telegraph. “I have never heard of terrorist Indians bombing themselves”, she added.

Anyone that is openly racist and discriminatory in the UAE will be fined and made to leave. An example; pic.twitter.com/nJW7XS5xGx — Princess Hend Al Qassimi (@LadyVelvet_HFQ) April 15, 2020

“India’s history deserves their proud children to be happy and prosperous not angry and hell bent on revenge,” Princess Hend Al Qassimi adds.

“The ruling family is friends with Indians, but as a royal, your rudeness is not welcome. All employees are paid to work, no one comes for free. You make your bread and butter from this land which you scorn and your ridicule will not go unnoticed,” the Princess had tweeted earlier . “An eye for an eye leaves the whole world blind” and said that “hate speech is the beginning of genocide”.

“There is no winner if this turns aggressive. We have to follow the Nelson Mandela-Martin Luther-Gandhi way of doing things,” said Princess Hend Faisal Al Qassemi. “We don’t need another Hitler, we need a new Gandhi,” she told The Telegraph Onlinehttps://t.co/tCB4xWYXxp — The Telegraph (@ttindia) April 22, 2020

“I noticed an Indian making fun of my religion, my prophet, my country and it’s achievements, ridiculed it’s accomplishments and was threatening us on our land. I was shocked and I felt violated,” she said.

Al Qassemi said that many Indians went after her, claiming she was defending the Tablighi Jamaat, who were blamed for spreading the virus. “To be honest, I’ve never heard of them (Tablighi Jamaat). I wasn’t defending a political group in India. I was defending humans being killed,” she said.

India’s history deserves their proud children to be happy & prosperous not angry and hell bent on revenge. — Princess Hend Al Qassimi (@LadyVelvet_HFQ) April 24, 2020

“What happened to India?” she said, implying that this wasn’t the country she knew. “Hinduism is one of the most peaceful religions. Perhaps more than Islam, Christianity and Judaism,” she added and recalled how she grew up watching Indian movies, eventually picking up a bit of Hindi too.

I know I probably will disappointing many, but I believe in peace & humanity. I believe in love and living in harmony. I don’t believe in war, because no one ever wins. Find me a woman or father that will happily send their darling son to war & we will have a topic to discuss. — Princess Hend Al Qassimi (@LadyVelvet_HFQ) April 24, 2020

She said she has had Hindi-speaking classmates, colleagues, workers and managers and even has “India (Hend)” as her first name.