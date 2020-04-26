King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia makes important announcement

King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and king of Saudi Arabia has made an important announcement. The Saudi King has ordered to partially lift the curfew in all regions of the Kingdom.

The curfew will be lifted between 9 am and 5 pm from Sunday onward, while malls, wholesale and retail shops will be allowed to reopen from the sixth day of Ramadan to the 20th day of the holy month – April 29 to May 13. However, certain shops within malls like beauty clinics, barber salons, gyms, cinemas, and restaurants will continue to be restricted from reopening.

The 24-hour curfew in the holy city of Makkah and in previously isolated neighborhoods will be continued. , state news agency (SPA) said early on Sunday.