Paid parking resumed in Dubai: Know the timings

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has on Saturday has announced that public transport services like Dubai metro, buses and taxi services will resume from Sunday. Also the paid parking has also resumed from Sunday.

“Starting Sunday 26 April, public parking will be a paid service from 8 am to 6 pm, and from 8 pm until 12 midnight,” RTA tweeted.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) urged Metro riders to reach their respective stations at least 30 minutes before their trip. All Metro stations except Baniyas, Palm Deira and Al Ras will operate from 7 am to 11 pm, while buses will run according to its usual timetable from 6 am to 10 pm.