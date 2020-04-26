Photo of Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim working out together goes viral: See pics

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has shared a photo of her working out with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. And the picture has stolen the heart of netizens.

In the picture, Ibrahim is seen lying on the floor while Sara stands behind him. The brother-sister share the frame with their cute pet Fuffy Singh.

“Knock knock. Who’s there? Not us – we’re working out. Yes, us includes Fuffy Singh #happyweekend #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive,” Sara captioned the post.

Sara and Ibrahim are Saif Ali Khan’s children with ex-wife Amrita Singh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen in ‘Love Aaj Kal’. Her upcoming film is ‘Coolie No 1’ with Varun Dhawan. She also has ‘Atrangi Re’ with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.