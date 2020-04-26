‘We saw such a dismal governance model when demonetisation was undertaken’: CPM leader Sitaram Yechury slams union government

Sitaram Yechury, the general secretary of CPI(M) has criticized the union government lead by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In an open letter send to Prime Minister the CPM leader accused that the union government lacked accountability.

The CPM leader criticized that the union government imposed nationwide lockdown suddenly and abruptly with a mere four-hour notice. This left both the people and the state governments completely unprepared to meet the grave consequences of the sudden lockdown.

“We saw the track record of such a dismal governance model when demonetisation was undertaken. Clearly, the political executive in the country is proving its incompetence by kneejerk reactions”, said the CPM leader in the letter.

The CPM leader also accused that all the global leaders and the Chief Minister’s in the states address people everyday to inform the issues but the PM has not yet addressed the people.

“Leaders of the government in most countries address regular press conferences and answer questions. This is the only way to remain accountable and to give confidence to the people that the government is both competent and in command of the situation. In fact, many state governments in India, do this. The Chief Minister of the LDF government in Kerala holds a daily press briefing and outlines the measures that the government has taken to generate the confidence required for the people to face this challenge. Democratic accountability is grossly missing in your style of governance”, said Yechury.