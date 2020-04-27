3 Men arrested for raping a stranded woman at a quarantine centre

Rajasthan police has arrested three men for gang raping a woman at a quarantine centre. As per police, the 40-year-old woman who was kept in quarantine at a school in Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan was gang raped by the accused on April 23.

The woman was kept at the school as she could not go to her hometown Jaipur due to the lockdown. She was stuck at Sawai Madhopur district for over a month due to travel restrictions.

The woman had come to Dausa to meet her son who is an accused in the gang-rape case of an underage girl. T She was thus wandering around the said district of Rajasthan for one month. The local authorities,decided to put her up at a local school. The decision was taken by a head constable.

The head constable has been suspended for negligence. An inquiry into the matter has been ordered by the District Collector Nannu Mal Pahadia.

Following her medical examination, the woman was sent to a quarantine facility.