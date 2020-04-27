NEWSEntertainment

Anushka Sharma’s ‘Paatal Lok’ official teaser out : Watch Here

Apr 27, 2020, 02:41 pm IST
Anushka Sharma Stunning Pictures

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma created anticipation among the fans when she announced her new web series on Amazon Prime. The OTT space is blooming and has seen a surge in consumption, all thanks to the Coronavirus lockdown. People are binge-watching their favourite web series and shows during their quarantine.

Anushka, who was last seen in ‘Zero’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan, has released a gripping teaser of her upcoming web series ‘Paatal Lok’ on Amazon Prime. The teaser provides a glimpse into a terrifying world – packed with blood curling scenes and takes us into the dark and sinister bylanes of human immorality.

Divided along class lines, literally and figuratively, the teaser showcases a gritty, society intertwined in a heinous web of lies, crime and violence. The video provides a sneak peek for the viewers into a world where all hell has broken loose. The official trailer of ‘Paatal Lok’ will be unveiled on May 5.

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close