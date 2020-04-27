Anushka Sharma’s ‘Paatal Lok’ official teaser out : Watch Here

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma created anticipation among the fans when she announced her new web series on Amazon Prime. The OTT space is blooming and has seen a surge in consumption, all thanks to the Coronavirus lockdown. People are binge-watching their favourite web series and shows during their quarantine.

Anushka, who was last seen in ‘Zero’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan, has released a gripping teaser of her upcoming web series ‘Paatal Lok’ on Amazon Prime. The teaser provides a glimpse into a terrifying world – packed with blood curling scenes and takes us into the dark and sinister bylanes of human immorality.

Divided along class lines, literally and figuratively, the teaser showcases a gritty, society intertwined in a heinous web of lies, crime and violence. The video provides a sneak peek for the viewers into a world where all hell has broken loose. The official trailer of ‘Paatal Lok’ will be unveiled on May 5.